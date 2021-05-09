Nancy Lee Stanley
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Mrs. Nancy Lee Stanley passed away on Friday April 30, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Stanley was born on March 31, 1936 in Somerset, Pennsylvania. She had been a resident of Longview for 40 years. Nancy worked at Dillard’s for 20 years and was also a member of the Sweet Adelines singing group for several years.
Mrs. Stanley is survived by her 3 daughters Stacey Smith and her husband John of Tomball, TX; Tracey Calvo and her husband Ramiro of Arvada, CO and Sally Graham of Longview; her grandchildren Cori Rocha, John Smith, Jr., Kelly Graham, Kacey Doss, Tessa Graham and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
