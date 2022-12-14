Nancy Lou Owens
LONGVIEW — Nancy Lou McElwee Owens of Longview, Texas passed away on December 5th at the age of 91. She was a resident of Buckner Westminister Place and died peacefully with the caring staff at her side. Nancy was born September 15, 1931 in Breckenridge, Texas to Raymond and Hinkle McElwee. She was raised by her loving Aunt and Uncle Claud A. Stewart and Tommie McElwee Stewart in Bonham, Texas. Bonham is where she met the love of her life Harry Joe Owens. She married Harry Sept.8, 1950. They lived the first few years of their marriage in Galveston, Tx, then moved to Longview in 1952 where she spent the remainder of her life.
After moving to Longview they were blessed with a son Chris Stewart Owens and daughter Carol Ann. Nancy was a very kind and giving person with many long time friends. She was a member of the Junior League of Longview and First United Methodist Church. She was involved in volunteer work through the Junior League, her favorite being Children’s Theater. She tought children’s Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Later in life, she loved playing bridge with her friends from her Tuesday and Friday bridge clubs, as well as the couples bridge club at Pinecrest Country Club. Also a member of the local garden club, she enjoyed caring for her plants. An avid reader, you could always find her reading a newest best-seller or trading books with friends or her brother in law Pat Owens.
She is preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Harry Owens, and her adopted parents Claud and Tommie Stewart, son Chris Stewart Owens of Plano, Texas. She is survived by her devoted daughter Carol Ann Owens Murphy and grandsons Benjamin Murphy, Elliot Murphy, and Steven Owens. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at Rosewood Cemetary on Saturday, December 17th at 2:00pm. Reverend Rick Webb is officiating this service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to First United Methodist Church or Asbury House Children’s Enrichment Center of Longview, Tx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.