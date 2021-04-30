Nancy Mackey
LONGVIEW — Nancy Rountree Mackey of Longview, Texas, died peacefully late Monday, April 26, the culmination of a life lived with passion and vitality. Born in 1931, Nancy grew up in Elysian Fields, Texas, daughter of schoolteacher Nina McLaurin Rountree and bank cashier, Yancey Rountree. Nancy was a cheerleader and multi-sport athlete in high school. She graduated valedictorian in 1948 and attended Austin College in Sherman where she toured with the famous Austin College A Cappella Choir. She earned a M.Ed. from the University of Houston. In nearly 40 years as an educator, she was teacher, coach and counselor for schools in Judson, Houston and Austin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Bill Mackey. She is survived by three sons, David Mackey of Dallas, Scott Mackey of Tyler and Curt Mackey of College Station, and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Her Life Service will be 3pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Alpine Presbyterian Church, Longview, TX. Special thanks to the staffs at Buckner Westminster Place, Longview Regional Hospital, and HeartsWay Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Gilmont (www.gilmont.org), 6075 State Highway 155 North, Gilmer, Texas 75644 or to Alpine Presbyterian Church, 135 Hiett Lane, Longview, Texas 75605. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
