Nancy Mae Guess
LONGVIEW — Nancy Mae Guess, 75, of Longview, Texas, passed away on Thursday August 4, 2022 in her home.
Ms. Guess was born October 17, 1946 in Spokane, Washington to Leon and Mae Collins. Nancy was a pioneer in alternative health in the East Texas area. As an alternative health practitioner, she brought colon hydrotherapy to the area and helped many residents achieve better health during the 30+ years as she provided the community with quality colon hydrotherapy, aroma touch therapy and essential oils at Natural Solutions.
Ms. Guess is preceded in death by her parents; brother Jim Collins; sister-in-law Christina Collins; and her twin baby boys Charles Leon LaMarr and Joseph Burton LaMarr. She leaves behind her daughters Nicolle Ackel of Conroe, TX as well as Michelle Hays of Liberty City, TX and husband Ricky Hays; sisters, Loretta Alexander and Shirley Lincycomb; grandchildren David James, Marissa Baker, Maranda Hays, Nicollas Ackel, Emilie Ackel and Theresa Ackel Sandifer; and great grandchildren Jesse James and Abigail James as well as a host of other family members and friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to two very important ladies in the end times. Lynda Deyoung was much more than a care giver to Nancy. She was a friend and is a family member. Lynda went above and beyond to make sure Nancy was happy and taken care of. Nancy’s hospice nurse, Cindy McCullouh was a huge support and made sure Nancy had what she needed. Without Lynda and Cindy, Nancy would not have been able to stay in her home with her precious girls Hope and Faith, and pass in peace as she wished.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
