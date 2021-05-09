Nancy Nordyke Carter
LONGVIEW — Nancy Nordyke Carter, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece as well as friend to so many throughout her life, passed away May 2, 2021. She was born April 21, 1934 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
In 1953 Nancy married in a small private ceremony in her parent’s home in Lake Charles to the love of her life, Howard Robinson Carter, who preceded her in death on April 8, 2007. During their 54 years of marriage, Nancy packed up and moved to a new house 24 times in loving support of both Howard and her family. One such move brought her to Kilgore over 21 years ago to attend to the care of her parents Harry Gail Nordyke Sr. and stepmother Margaret King Nordyke who both preceded Nancy in death. Nancy was also preceded in death by her loving daughter, Cathleen Adele Carter who passed away in Longview in August 2017.
The continued love, dedication to and support of family brought her to her final years in Longview moving into homes 24, 25, 26 and 27 where she again updated and made these homes a unique and loving place to welcome family and friends just as she had in every home before. Through the years she became an avid gardener loving to work outdoors as she made each landscape her own.
While Nancy possessed a simple and kind demeanor towards all, she also had an independent and adventurous spirit that served her well as she lived in 6 different states and overseas in Kuwait while traveling the world with her husband and children. Her love and care for all those good friends she met along the way also extended to animals she collected and cared for her entire life, including her last beloved dogs, Jazz and Josie.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother Harry Gail Nordyke Jr of Georgia, and the families of her nieces and nephews Janice, Sharon, Cindy, Mary Alice, and Harry Gail Nordyke III, also Nancy’s son Stephen Lee and his wife Kathleen of Houston and grandchildren Camille and Barrett, Nancy’s daughter Sabra Lynn Carter of San Diego, CA, Nancy’s son David Weber and his wife Pam Koska of Knoxville, TN and grandson John, and Nancy’s uncle Freeman King and his family.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 14, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview at 9:00AM with visitation starting at 8:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions could be made to Hopes Closet in Longview or to a Hospice, Habitat for Humanity or a charity of choice in your community. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
