Nancy Norton Layman
LONGVIEW — Nancy Norton Layman passed away on November 21, 2022 in Longview, Texas after a short illness. She was born on October 14, 1961 in Amarillo, Texas.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 27 years, David Layman; children, Austin Henderson of Bryan-College Station, Clay Layman of Houston, Erin (Ronny) Summerlin of Hallsville, and Jessica (Jeremy) Moore of Longview; sisters, Helen (Rick) Jarrell of Longview, Joan Carpenter of Kilgore, and Kathy (Roger) Crittenden of Longview; 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, B.R. Norton and mother, Jeannie Layman.
Nancy found pleasure in reading, cooking, spending time with family, and cheering on the Longview Lobos. She was intelligent and possessed a quick and sometimes sharp wit, but you knew she loved you.
To honor Nancy’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family invites you to privately celebrate her memory in your own way or consider a donation to Lobo Football Booster Club. We know that she will be with us all in spirit. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.