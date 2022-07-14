Nancy Owen
LUBBOCK — Funeral Mass for Nancy Agan Owen will be held in the chapel at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 AM with Fr. Bob Perry presiding. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation and rosary will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 6 PM to 8 PM at Combest Funeral Home, with recitation of the rosary at 6 PM.
Nancy died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and was 87 years of age. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1935 to Arthur and Amanda Agan. The growing family moved to a farm in Lufkin, TX where Nancy developed her lifelong love for horses. She graduated from Lufkin High School and attended Stephen F. Austin State College and moved to Lubbock, TX where she met her husband, Ronald Lupton Owen. Ron and Nancy married in 1959 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church and had two daughters before moving to Longview, TX to open a retail clothing business. Nancy later worked as an employment investigator for the Texas Workforce Commission and retired in 1996. She enjoyed volunteering at Good Shepherd hospital and St. Mary’s Catholic school in Longview. She loved family, horses and dancing. She moved to Lubbock in 2009.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; daughter, Diedra Ann Owen; sisters, Jeanne Peppard and Helen Rhodes; and brother, John Agan.
She is survived by daughters, Mandy Mantooth (Tommy) of Lubbock, TX and Laurie Evans (Peter Malouf) of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Kevin Mantooth, Erin Evans, Blake Evans and Griffin Evans; brother, Mike Agan (Sherra) of Houston, TX: sisters in law, Kay Highnote of Lufkin, TX, Sandra Owen Livingston of Tulsa, OK, Gail Owen Freeman of West Palm Beach, FL, Karen Owen Moroney (Dennis) of Wauwatosa, WI and Mary Owen Jeansonne (Gene) of Victoria TX; brothers in law, Mike Owen (Kathy) of Jayton, TX, Sam Owen (Irene) of Valley Cottage, NY and Steve Owen (Mary) of Lubbock, TX; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy is also survived by a special group of friends and care team at Brookdale Monterey and Hospice of Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Raider Catholic, 2305 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79401.
