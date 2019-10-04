spotlight
Nancy Rochell Teodorczyk
Nancy Rochell Teodorczyk
WHITE OAK — Graveside service for Mrs. Nancy Rochell Teodorczyk, 76, of White Oak, TX will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at New White Oak Cemetery with Bro. Dick Lindsey officiating. Mrs. Teodorczyk passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in White Oak, TX. Nancy was born in Jefferson, TX on April 30, 1943 to the late Marvin and Glenna (McDaniel) Smith. She married Joseph Teodorczyk on December 28, 1968, they were married for 50 years. Nancy proudly took care of her home and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Teodorczyk is survived by her husband, Joe Teodorczyk; son, Tommy Teodorczyk and his wife, Tara; grandchildren, Austin and Travis Teodorczyk and their mother, Janet Eudy; and step grandchildren, Brady and Colton Howard. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Arnold Howle and William James Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women’s Center at the Highway 80 Rescue Mission.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.