Nancy Ruth Cordell Timmons
LONGVIEW — Nancy Ruth Timmons went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 21, 2022. Born September 10, 1941 to Floyd Vernon Cordell and Lucy Pearl Allen. She had two brothers, David and Sidney Cordell, and two sisters Mary Johnson and Judy Draper. They all preceded her in death. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years Raymond E. Timmons.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Trena Boyd and husband Grover and daughter Teresa Anton. Surviving grandchildren are Wesley, Dustin, Mechelle Boyd and Kyle, Kent and Mary Adkisson. Nancy also had fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.
Nancy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Krum since 1978. She worked at the church for twenty years. Nancy made many lifelong friends through her church. She enjoyed fellowshipping. Nancy also enjoyed antiques. She collected them throughout her life.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday April 2, 2022 at Jackson Cemetery in Krum with Pastor Jay Smith of First Baptist Church of Krum officiating.
