Nancy White Reese

Momma was born in Cunningham, Texas on November 22, 1938; the sixth of eight children, she was the eldest daughter of Fred Travis Cox and Robbie Mae Cox. Growing up in the country with her parents and siblings, Momma went to school in Cunningham and worked with her family on their farm. Momma picked cotton, baled hay, and raised vegetables, chickens, and cows. Momma loved her life and her family. They later moved to the Jenkins Community near Daingerfield, Texas to take advantage of the steel industry. After graduating from Daingerfield High School, she attended secretarial school in Tyler. Momma was introduced to our daddy by a close friend. They were married on December 24, 1956 and had a loving marriage for nearly 25 years before Daddy’s passing in 1981. They raised four daughters, Vicki, Donna, Tracy, and Teresa. We lived in Lone Star, Texas, where Momma and Daddy were members of the local Eastern Star Lodge and they served as Worthy Matron and Patron together. Momma was a member of Eastern Star for over 50 years and served in the school PTA. Momma took care of her girls and sewed most all our clothes. She supported our involvement in all the local community activities including dance classes and swimming lessons.
We moved to Longview in 1971 and by that time, Momma was ready to enter the work force. She had a 39-year career with Longview Independent School District, beginning at Bramlette Elementary School and finishing as the Library Clerk at Judson Middle School.
Momma married Ron Reese in 1983. They were married for almost 20 years until his passing in 2002. Their life together moved to a country farm where they raised cows, chickens, and fruit trees until they started a ceramic shop together. “Nancies Fancies” was a mainstay at Trades Day in Canton for over 10 years. Momma also loved to knit, crochet and all types of needlework. She made beautiful blankets, quilts, afghans, and needlepoint decorations which she gave as gifts to her family and friends. She was also an accomplished oil paint artist, a skill she inherited from her mother. Momma was blessed with a beautiful voice, singing in her church choir at Judson Baptist Church. She also sang with Tracy and Teresa whenever they had the opportunity.
Once momma retired, she traveled with her children for vacations and to visit other family members. Momma also traveled with her two sisters and went to places like New York City, New Orleans Mardi Gras, the beach in Galveston and other memorable locations they marked off their bucket lists. Momma and her siblings spent as much time together as they could and would stay up all night playing dominoes, 42 and Wahoo. Their love of games has been passed to all their children and continues to move forward to the next generations.
Momma is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Robbie Cox; our daddy, James Travis White; her second husband, Ron Reese; and her siblings, Duane Brady Cox, Raeul Galen Cox, Fred Lavonne Cox, Loy Gail Cox, James Scott Cox and Judy Cox Teal. She is survived by her remaining sister, Sarah Cox Garrison; her daughters, Vicki White Lancaster and husband Larry, Donna White Long, Tracy White Sadler and husband David, and Dr. Teresa (TJ) White; her grandchildren, Travis Lancaster and wife Kati, Jonathan Long and wife Briley, Marissa Long Smith and husband Jeff, and Patrick Grainger; and her beloved great-grand-children, Caleb Lancaster, David Lancaster, Emma Long, Maci Smith, Ramsay Weddle, and Zoey Smith. Momma was “GG” to her great grandchildren, and nothing pleased her more than playing and rolling around on the floor with them. She was as young as they were when she was with them. Survivors also include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
We want to thank HavenCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the outstanding care they gave our Momma. While Momma was a resident, we came to think of her nurses and caregivers as family and call them our sisters. They were able to share their love with Momma as we were not able to because of restrictions. Compass Hospice provided care and comfort to Momma and her family. Their nurses and staff remain close in our hearts, forever.
The family request that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice or to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org; Scleroderma Foundation at scleroderma.org or to the American Heart Association at heart.org.
