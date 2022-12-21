Naomi Irvin
GILMER — Service For Naomi Irvin,77 of Gilmer will be Saturday at 11 O’clock, at The New Hope Baptist Church Gilmer. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
She was born July 13, 1945, in Gilmer and died Sunday at her residence.
The viewing will be Friday, December 23 from 2 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 and Pear Rd. Gladewater.
