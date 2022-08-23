Naomi McPeek
CARTHAGE, TX — Naomi McPeek, 94, of Longview, TX, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Longview. She was born on July 5, 1928, in Harleton, TX to the late Jasper Willard and Annie Eliza George Allen. Naomi graduated from Harleton High School and later attended Business College in Marshall, TX. She married Thomas Alton McPeek and he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2004. Naomi enjoyed traveling, and doing volunteer work in the Longview area. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Lynn McPeek Riddle.
Mrs. McPeek is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Lawrence and husband Rodney; son, Jimmy Carl McPeek and wife Jerrielyn Wilson; son-in-law, Lanace Riddle, grandchildren, Scott Riddle, Christy Riddle, J.W. McPeek, Andy McPeek, Danny McPeek, Kyle McPeek, and Cadie Lawrence, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Tonia Crittenden officiating. Interment will follow in Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview. A time of visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to a church or charity of your choice.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Houston-area chain bringing restaurant to South Longview
- Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building
- Gap, local leaders celebrate 'exciting day' with opening of e-commerce facility
- Man who twice ran for Longview City Council seat arrested on child pornography charge
- Police offer tips after catalytic converter thefts in Longview
- Gap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview
- Area teams conduct final football tune ups
- 'Like another planet': Longview man takes part in around-the-world yacht race
- DPS: Longview man killed in one-vehicle Rusk County rollover wreck
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.