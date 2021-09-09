Natalee Elain Smithey Starnes
ARKADELPHIA — Natalee Elaine Smithey Starnes age 32, of Arkadelphia, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was born June 9, 1989 in Dallas, TX to Mark David and Marla Davis Smithey. She attended school at White Oak ISD and Diana ISD where she was involved in the Ag program there and horse judging as well as a member of the 4H Club and also showed her love for horses in horse competitions, in and around the State of Texas. She graduated from Diana High School in 2007. She attended aesthetician school in Scottsdale, AZ. While living in Longview, she worked at Heaton Eye Associates, where she built relationships with the patients there and looked forward to helping them each day.
She met Matthew Starnes of Arkadelphia, AR and soon after, they married in April of 2017. In January of 2018 they welcomed the arrival of their sweet daughter Maddox McCall Starnes. Natalee was a member of DeGray Baptist Church. Natalee loved to cook and in February of 2021 she launched “The Feed Bin” her own home-based business of making homemade take and bake casseroles in Arkadelphia and surrounding areas. To help busy moms and families wanting a home cooked meal but didn’t have the time. She was a very talented cook and could make her dishes gluten free or keto friendly. Her business became quite successful in a very short time and was growing.
She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Natalee loved her friends and family and was a very caring person. She always made time for her friends and family and when she did, she made sure everyone had fun and created memories to last a lifetime. She would brighten up any room she would enter. She was a very sweet, caring, and generous person and was willing to help anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mark David Smithey; her grandparents, Richard and Pat Smithey, John D. Davis, Larry and Geneva Starnes, Hoyt Singleton and Marian Beaver; and her uncle, Mark Anthony Davis.
Survivors are her husband, Matthew Starnes; their daughter, Maddox McCall Starnes of Arkadelphia; her mother, Marla Johnson and husband, Lowell of Longview, Texas; a brother, Josh Johnson and Zoe of Ft. Worth, Texas; maternal grandmother, Delores “Nannie” Davis of Omaha, Texas; her aunt, Pennie Anderson and husband, Steve of Omaha, Texas; her uncle, Dee Davis and wife, Cherron of Omaha, Texas; her mother in-law and father in-law, Perri Singleton and Tommy Starnes of Arkadelphia; her sister-in-law. Emily Starnes of Ashdown; her brother-in-law, Andy Cochran and wife, Stacy of Camden and their daughter, Hannah Cochran; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Natalee’s family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, AR for their excellent care.
“And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched.....for nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.