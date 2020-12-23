Natasha “Nikki” Rachelle Humphrey
LONGVIEW — Natasha (Nikki) Rachelle Humphrey passed away Saturday December 19, 2020 and was laid to rest at Gum Springs Cemetery beside her father and grandparents. A private family ceremony was held on Tuesday December 22, 2020 and arrangements were provided by Rader Funeral Home of Longview, TX.
Nikki Humphrey was born in Dixon, TN on July 23rd, 1986, the daughter of Angela I. LeGier and Michael K. Humphrey. Nikki graduated from New Diana I.S.D in 2004. She was preceded in death by her fathers Michael K. Humphrey and Mark E. Mayfield, grandparents Walter (Sonny) Voight, Lizzie Mae Voight, Johnny Mayfield, and Mike/Eva Mae Humphrey. Survivors include Mother and Stepfather Angela/Keith LeGier, sisters and brothers Kevin/Angela Humphrey, Derek/Dawn Mayfield, Jade/Kyle Lacy, Jared Mayfield, Jonathan/Kristina LeGier, and Jared LeGier. Surviving grandparents include Emogene Mayfield, Barbara Voight, Phillip/Gayle Smith and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Highway 80 Rescue Mission or Texas Star Rescue. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
