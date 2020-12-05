Nathan Criag Wehr

Nathan Craig Wehr, 45 of Hallsville, Texas was born on November 1, 1975 to his parents, Dean Wehr and Connie Yell in Edmond, Oklahoma. He passed away on Tuesday December 2, 2020 in Hallsville, Texas. Nathan was a member of Jay First Assembly in Jay, Oklahoma, where he was on the praise and worship team and served as a Youth Sponsor. The family attended Pathway Church in Longview after moving to Texas in 2012.
Throughout his life he would work harder than anyone at whatever he laid his hand to, the greatest of which is raising a family of whom he was proud. Every day family life was an adventure and Nathan them to the fullest. Nathan loved anything automotive. One of his favorite stories is of his very first ticket for driving without a license at the age of 7. He enjoyed working on many projects with his boys. He loved seeing the final results and really enjoyed the time he got to spend with his boys. It was never really about working on trucks, he was always giving life lessons. He also enjoyed working with horses and livestock along with any other outdoor activity. He was a light in the life of many young people offering them support, wisdom and love no matter who you were or where you came from. He often became a father figure to those who needed one. Nathan’s love for life and big heart gave him insight to the needs of others, allowing him to affect many who we hope will carry on his legacy of love.
Nathan is survived by his parents, Wesley Dean Wehr, wife Teresa, and Connie Sue Yell, husband Jim; wife Darlene Wehr; children, John Tyler Wehr and fiancée Elizabeth, Justin Allen Wehr and Sierra Raye Bratton; “illegitimate sister” Barbara Rubley Mueggenborg; in-laws Bud and Marie Rowley as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
