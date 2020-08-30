Nathan Curtis McBride
Nathan Curtis McBride
LONGVIEW — It is with great sadness that the family of Nathan Curtis McBride announces the death of their son, brother, and friend. Nathan was born on December 6th, 1995, and passed away on August 26th, 2020, at the age of 24, following a seven-month long battle with leukemia. He fought with courage and grace, always seeking to bring humor and happiness to those around him.
Nathan was a graduate of Longview High School and was enrolled in the Diesel Mechanics program at Kilgore College. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, riding his motorcycle, and playing and writing music.
Nathan is survived by his mother, Kristan McBride; his sisters, Shanda and Kirsten McBride; and brother, Andrew McBride; as well as his grandmother, Mary Montgomery; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nathan is preceded in death by Norman McBride (father); Dennis Montgomery (grandfather); David Curtis and Laura Mae McBride (grandparents); Brian Montgomery (uncle); and Matt Rivette (uncle).
Services will take place on Monday, August 31st, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview, Texas, with Fr. Gavin Vaverek officiating. A rosary will be held at 1:30 pm, preceding a Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nathan’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.