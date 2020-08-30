Nathan Curtis McBride

Nathan was a graduate of Longview High School and was enrolled in the Diesel Mechanics program at Kilgore College. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, riding his motorcycle, and playing and writing music.
Nathan is survived by his mother, Kristan McBride; his sisters, Shanda and Kirsten McBride; and brother, Andrew McBride; as well as his grandmother, Mary Montgomery; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nathan is preceded in death by Norman McBride (father); Dennis Montgomery (grandfather); David Curtis and Laura Mae McBride (grandparents); Brian Montgomery (uncle); and Matt Rivette (uncle).
Services will take place on Monday, August 31st, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview, Texas, with Fr. Gavin Vaverek officiating. A rosary will be held at 1:30 pm, preceding a Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nathan’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
