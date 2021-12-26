Neal Maupin Cravey
LONGVIEW — Neal Maupin Cravey, 68, of Longview, Texas. Neal was born in El Paso, TX in 1953. He was the loving husband of Christy Cravey for 29 years, and father to Gregory Cravey, age 16. Neal is also survived by his daughter from his first marriage, Aubrey Cravey of Miles City, MT, and her partner Steve Ellison. Neal was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and said the church felt like home to him.
Neal is a former air traffic controller, and lover of plants, poetry, and cats. For the last 16 years, Neal has been a homemaker to cook and take care of his wife and son.
Neal is also survived by his brother, Ben Cravey, wife Debbie, sister Irene Cravey, cousin Ann Pirchard(Weldon), and Aunt Dora Albert(Al) and many nieces and nephews, and best friend, Greg Skrtic of Falls Church, VA. Neal was preceded in death by his mother Mary Cromwell and his father, Ben Cravey.Services will be December 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church; 906 Padon St. Longview, Tx.
