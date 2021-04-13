Neal Montgomery
GILMER — Mr. Neal Montgomery, age 88, of Gilmer, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Neal was born in Gilmer on May 11, 1932, to the late Milton and Marie Monroe Montgomery. He graduated high school and then served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, before working as a TxDot Engineer for 37 years. He loved to fish, tend his vegetable garden, and canning what he grew and even what he didn’t. He is survived by his sons, Chuck Montgomery and wife Jackie of Gilmer, Tom Allen of Ore City, John Allen and wife Lana of Ore City; brothers, Buddy Montgomery and wife Ida of Gilmer, Ronnie Montgomery of Gilmer; sisters, Helen Decuir and husband C.T. of Louisville, Ky., Peggy Arnold of Gilmer, Shirley Hunt and husband Lynn of Gilmer; grandchildren, Pake Douglas Montgomery, Tori Nicole Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Montgomery, Harmony Montgomery, and Silas Redmond. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean Efurd Montgomery; his second wife, Dot Allen Montgomery; brothers, Howard, Troy, and Kenneth Montgomery; sisters Carolyn Chandler, and Becky Mayfield. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer with Mr. Johnny Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Interment will follow the funeral at Matinburg Cemetery, with Charles Eatherton, Eddie Coleman, Roger Thomas, Harvey Faulk, Barry Dean, and Willie Singleton serving as pallbearers.
