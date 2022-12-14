Neil Patrick Marsh
WHITE OAK — Neil Patrick Marsh passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 82. Neil was born October 5, 1940, to Ted and Linda Marsh in Alice, Texas. Neil graduated from Hawkins High School in 1959 and married Juanita Robinson on December 21, 1963. After attending the University of Houston, he became a licensed pharmacist and served his community in the greater Longview area for 50 years. Neil was an avid gardener and was proud to have later earned the designation of Gregg County Master Gardener.
Neil is preceded in death by his parents and wife Juanita. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Palomo and her husband Ben; daughter Kelly Simmons and her husband Jamie; and son Brian Marsh and his wife Kelly; grandchildren Morgan Loven, Chloe Marsh, Trey Palomo, and Brinn Marsh. Neil was blessed to have one great-grandchild, Anna Blake Loven; siblings Derwood Marsh and wife Joan, Jeweldine Thompson, and Leland Marsh and wife Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, please consider a donation to Heart to Heart Hospice.
