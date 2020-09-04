Nelda Beatrice McCauley

Psalm 121: 5-8
5 The LORD watches over you-
the LORD is your shade at your right hand;
6 the sun will not harm you by day,
nor the moon by night.
7 The LORD will keep you from all harm-
he will watch over your life;
8 the LORD will watch over your coming and going
both now and forevermore.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Reavis of Hockley, Texas; her five grandchildren, Jennifer Nassar (John) of Denver, Kim McMurtry (Shane) of Longview, Daniel Arrowood (Shantel) of Hunstville, Cody Reavis (Betty) of Longview, and Deanna Reavis of Tyler; fifteen great-grandchildren; seven (and one on the way) great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Joseph Leo Reavis and David Barney McCauley; her parents; daughter, Linda Reavis Moreland; her sister, Azlee Willis Warren; and her brothers Johnie “John” D. Willis and L. V. “Vick” Willis. Pallbearers are Daniel Arrowood, Cody Reavis, Joseph Reavis, Austin Payne, Maxwell Arrowood, and Shane McMurtry. Honorary pallbearers are Mason McCasland and Nathan Lawrason. To her children, she was a beloved “Mama,” and to her grandchildren, greats, and great-greats, she was “Mamaw.” In her home, you were always offered a home-cooked meal and friendly conversation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in her name to the Ross Breast Center at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo, or Hopewell United Methodist Church in Gilmer.
