Nelda Beatrice McCauley
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Nelda Beatrice Willis McCauley, 96, of Tyler, Texas will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Gilmer, Texas, officiated by Rev. Donny Chamberlain and Rev. David “Took” Martin, with private interment at Hopewell Cemetery immediately following. Refreshments will be served in the Hopewell fellowship hall following the service. A viewing will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Mrs. McCauley was born on July 9, 1924, in Upshur County to Tim Asberry Willis and Ardie Bell Jones Willis. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in her home in Tyler surrounded by family and her grand-dog “Poindexter.” Nelda was an outstanding gardener and floral designer. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, tending to her greenhouse and flower beds, and watching things grow. She was the most giving person who loved helping others and spending time with her family and friends. Her sense of humor and wit was a delight to those around her, and she loved to cook for and feed any visitor that came her way. She was a hard-working, independent and strong-willed woman all of her life. She devoted herself to studying the word of the Lord and reflecting on His teachings every day, and she was always sure to lift up the needs of others in her prayers. She always kept the following verses in her sight:
Psalm 121: 5-8
5 The LORD watches over you-
the LORD is your shade at your right hand;
6 the sun will not harm you by day,
nor the moon by night.
7 The LORD will keep you from all harm-
he will watch over your life;
8 the LORD will watch over your coming and going
both now and forevermore.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Reavis of Hockley, Texas; her five grandchildren, Jennifer Nassar (John) of Denver, Kim McMurtry (Shane) of Longview, Daniel Arrowood (Shantel) of Hunstville, Cody Reavis (Betty) of Longview, and Deanna Reavis of Tyler; fifteen great-grandchildren; seven (and one on the way) great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Joseph Leo Reavis and David Barney McCauley; her parents; daughter, Linda Reavis Moreland; her sister, Azlee Willis Warren; and her brothers Johnie “John” D. Willis and L. V. “Vick” Willis. Pallbearers are Daniel Arrowood, Cody Reavis, Joseph Reavis, Austin Payne, Maxwell Arrowood, and Shane McMurtry. Honorary pallbearers are Mason McCasland and Nathan Lawrason. To her children, she was a beloved “Mama,” and to her grandchildren, greats, and great-greats, she was “Mamaw.” In her home, you were always offered a home-cooked meal and friendly conversation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in her name to the Ross Breast Center at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo, or Hopewell United Methodist Church in Gilmer.

