KILGORE — Mrs. Nelda Custer Davis, 86, of Kilgore, Texas passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Longview. Born to Herman and Lona Burnett Green of Gilmer, Tx on October 23, 1933, Mrs. Davis also resided in Kingsville, Dallas, Longview, and Hainesville, La. A hard worker and entrepreneur, she, along with husband Walter Davis, owned the 1-20 Shamrock truck stop cafe for many years, as well as the Running W in Van, Tx. They also previously owned Patriot Cafe at National Truck Stop, and other business in Longview.
Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard J. Custer (d. 1970), husband Walter Davis (d. 2001), parents-in-law Robert and Alma Custer, and aunt and uncle Vollie and DB Burnett. She is survived by son Rick Custer of Kilgore, grandsons Devin Custer and Dylan Custer of Kilgore, grandson Cory McAlister of Ore City, great-grandchildren Zoey and Landon Custer, and many loved ones. Known to be “sweet, but fierce,” she enjoyed crochet, visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and country music, and was a faithful member of Kilgore Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Davis will be laid to rest at Enon Cemetery in Enon on Saturday, February 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Kilgore Missionary Baptist Church in Kilgore.

