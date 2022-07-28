Nelda Mapps
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Nelda Mapps, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will be 1 - 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Mrs. Mapps passed away July 21, 2022 in Longview.
