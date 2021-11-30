Nelda Sue Frey
HAYNESVILLE — Funeral services for Nelda Sue Monroe Frey, 91, of Longview, TX formerly of Haynesville, LA will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Haynesville United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the church.
Nelda Sue Monroe Frey was born February 9, 1930, to Gladys Crain Monroe and Edwin C. “Buck” Monroe and was ushered into heaven on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Born and raised in Monroe, LA, Nelda spent the majority of her adult life as a resident of Haynesville, LA. For most of the last seventeen years she has resided in Longview, TX, where she was lovingly and faithfully cared for by her daughter, Sue. Nelda was the eldest of four girls who grew up in a home filled with music and a love for the Lord. Growing up during the Great Depression, Nelda learned the importance of hard work and resourcefulness. Nelda’s drive for perfection came from her father whom she respected and adored and who began teaching her music at four years old. She inherited her fun-loving and sweet spirit from her beloved mother.
On November 27, 1948, Nelda married the love of her life, Curtis Miller Frey. A few years after Miller finished pharmacy school at Ole Miss, they embarked on their new life in Haynesville, LA. They were blessed with two daughters, Nancy Claire and Sue Ellyn, whom they loved with all of their hearts. While Nancy and Sue were growing up, many fond memories were made at their Lake Claiborne camp house and on the Ouachita River boating trips. Upon Nancy and Sue marrying the “Killgore Boys”, Rand and Keith were not only son-in- laws, but sons to both Nelda and Miller. It was during this time that Nelda also impacted the lives of numerous kids in Claiborne Parish through her work as a music teacher and director of numerous musical productions, band talent shows, and Methodist Youth Choirs. Regardless of whether you thought you could sing or even wanted to sing, Nelda could make a singer out of you! For many years Nelda poured countless hours into deserving young ladies preparing them to compete on a state and national level in the Miss America pageant system. She served as director of the Miss Claiborne Parish Pageant and the Miss Oil Patch Pageant. An accomplished singer in her own rite, Nelda toured with the late Broadway pianist and dear friend, Wayne Sanders, performing all over the Ark-la-Tex. Nelda was a lifelong member of the Haynesville United Methodist Church where she served as choir director for over 30 years and a charter member of the Mildred Bevill Music Club. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, cooking, and water-skiing in her younger years.
Though all of these things brought Nelda much happiness, none compared to the joy she found in her role as “Nana”. Upon retirement, Nelda and Miller had plenty of time to devote to their grandchildren. Nana and Papa took them on countless trips, and Nana spent endless hours fostering Carrie and Mandy’s love of music through singing competitions and piano recitals. She was utterly thrilled when her third grandchild, Miller Claire, came along and lovingly renamed her as “Nonnie”. She showed all three grandchildren the meaning of love and devotion.
Nelda was preceded in death by her loyal husband of 48 years, Miller; her parents; her in-laws, Lory and Thelma Frey who held a very special place in her heart; beloved sisters Beth Berry (Kenneth) and Gay Moody; son-in-law Paul (Dick) Stebbins; brothers-in-law Jerry Frey, Lory M. Frey, Jr. (Bettye). She is survived by daughters Sue Stebbins of Longview, TX; Nancy Killgore and husband, Rand, of Haynesville, LA; granddaughters Carrie Killgore Judd (Bud) and Mandy Killgore Schwab of Longview, TX; Miller Killgore Dragna (Christian) of Mandeville, LA; great-grandchildren Cade and Carleigh Judd and Clason Dillard of Longview, TX; brother-in-law, Bob Moody of Springhill, LA; devoted baby sister, Jan Harrison (Jim) of Plano, TX; son-in-law Keith Killgore and wife, Beverlee, of Haynesville, LA; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other special family members and friends whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Pines, Heritage Manor, and caregivers, Janice Johnson & Stephanie Young. Finally, a special thanks goes out to Audrey Cox who was more than a caregiver and more like an angel.
