Nelda “Sue” Gage Martin
GILMER — Nelda “Sue” Gage Martin, age 77, of Gilmer passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Sue was born in Winnsboro, Texas, to the late Clester “Bus” Gage and Edna Hall Gage. She married William Larry Martin of Gilmer, Texas, on July 24, 1965, in Upshur County. After graduating from Gladewater High School, Sue attended Kilgore College. She was faithful in her love for the Lord and was a devoted member of Graceton Church of Christ. Sue lived her life with dedication to God, her family, and friends. She spent every day in the service of others as a Christian, wife, and mother. Sue worked at Jordan Country Day School and volunteered with the Caring and Sharing ministry. She had a great love for her dogwood trees, gardening, and birds. Sue was always there for her family and friends, showing kindness, consideration, and encouragement, always with love and a warm smile on her face. Larry was asked if there was anything personal he would like to include as a memory and his one response was simply, “I wouldn’t have made it without her.” Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Bus and Edna Gage; her beloved son, Kory Shawn Martin; her brother, Dean Gage; and sons-in-law, Jerry Decena and Paul Hillier. Sue is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry Martin; daughters, Katrina Martin Levasseur and husband, Paul, and Kayra Martin Hatcher; sisters, Annette Callahan and Linda Moore; brother, Don Gage; and grandchildren, Brianne Hillier Ramsey and husband, David, Hannah Hillier, Kyle Hillier, Samuel Paul Hillier, and Kennedy Hatcher. Our family is forever grateful for the continuous prayers, love, and support bestowed upon us over the last five years. We would like to give a special thank you to Jessica and the staff at The Hospice of East Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin, Texas. Funeral service for Mrs. Martin will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Paul Levasseur officiating, interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.
