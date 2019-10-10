spotlight
GILMER — Memorial service for Mrs. Nell Gaddis Yocom, 78, of Gilmer, TX will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Smith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at noon. Mrs. Yocom passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home in Gilmer. Mrs. Nell was born on March 18, 1941 to the late Raby and Oline (Willis) Gaddis. She was a life resident of Upshur County and worked for 25 plus years as a case worker at the Department of Human Resource. Nell loved to play bridge with her friends and spend time with her family. She was also a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer. Mrs. Yocom is survived by her daughters, Pam Varnado and spouse, Mark and Rhonda Yocom and her spouse, Perry all of Gilmer; grandchildren, Cody Anderson and his spouse, Rozella, Dustin Varnado and his wife, Kachell, Cassie Hutton and her husband, Galen, Nicole Johnston, Connie Simon and her husband, Matt; and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Yocom; sisters, Tony Kuza and Jane Blalock; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Green.
