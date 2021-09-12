Nellie E. Whyte
HALLSVILLE — Nellie E. Whyte, 90 of Hallsville, passed away on September 4, 2021 at her home. She is survived by her daughters, Betty Alfred, Bonnie Rodriguez and husband, Marcelano, Glenda Stegall and husband Jerry; son David Whyte and wife Stephanie; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Mary Ann Whyte as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Nellie’s life will be held at 1 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Warbington officiating. We Wish to thank Dr. Srinivas Rangu and Compass Hospice for the care they gave to our mother.
