Nellie Mae Secord
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Nellie Secord, 89 of Longview, will be held on Monday, February 14th, 2022, in First Baptist Church Longview at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Longview. Nellie was born on Wednesday, October 12th, 1932, in San Augustine, Texas and died on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, in Longview, TX. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
