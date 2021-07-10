Nellie R. Brice
LONGVIEW — Nellie Ruth Brice passed away on July 7, 2021 in Longview, Texas surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 3, 1941 in Shreveport, La and lived a full life. She was a woman who loved her family, cared deeply for the people in her life, and never met a stranger.
She married the love of her life, Jerry Brice, on June 5, 1959 and they spent 62 wonderful years together. They raised three wonderful children who grew to have families of their own.
Besides spending time with her family, which was her greatest joy, Nellie also enjoyed using her mind and hands to craft and create. Nellie could sew, crochet, paint, and did so avidly. Her and Jerry spent many years creating crafts together, and traveling to craft shows around Texas. They made a wonderful team as Jerry would build, and Nellie would paint and craft. Together, they brightened up many peoples’ homes and lives, and gave many birds a home with their bird houses.
Nellie had a heart for everyone she came into contact with. She never wanted to see anyone go unloved or unsupported, whether it was her own kids, their friends, her grandkids, or their friends. Nellie’s heart was for people and seeing those people loved.
Nellie is survived by her husband, Jerry Brice. Kids Tammy Duffee and husband Philip, Jeri Lynn Golden, and husband Greg, and Michael Brice, and wife Kerri. Grandkids Justin Golden and wife Aryn, Becky Lynn Acker and husband Chris, Jennifer Duffee, and Benjamin Brice. Great Grandchildren Oliver and Henry Golden, and Linkin and Layla Waldon. And Aunt Judy Davidson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Grandson, Justin Golden, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
