Nelwyn Ann Wallace Allen
Nelwyn Ann Wallace Allen
KILGORE — Nelwyn Ann Wallace Allen passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 in Kilgore, Texas at the age of 84. Ann was born on February 28, 1936 to Thomas Arbon Wallace and Della Elizabeth Bartlett in Houston, Texas.
Ann worked as a Medical Transcriptionist throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed garage sales, junking and dancing. Her biggest enjoyment though, was fishing; she loved to fish anytime she had the chance.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty O’Banion and grandson Timothy Stewart.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Allen of Kilgore, TX; children, Linda Andries (Vance) of Hallsville, TX, Tommy Hughes (Melanie) of Alvin, TX, Brenda Cunningham (Tim) of Kilgore, TX, Cynthia Hughes of Nacogdoches, TX, Pam Lentz (Darrell) of Porter, TX, Holly Walton of St. Petersburg, FL, Christy Pratka of Norman,OK.; 10 Grandkids; 11 Great Grandkids; 2 Nieces; 2 Nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation and celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Allen family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann’s honor to the Dream Center of Longview, TX, or to a charity of your choice.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.