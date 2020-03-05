Nelwyn Ann Wallace Allen

Ann worked as a Medical Transcriptionist throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed garage sales, junking and dancing. Her biggest enjoyment though, was fishing; she loved to fish anytime she had the chance.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty O’Banion and grandson Timothy Stewart.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Allen of Kilgore, TX; children, Linda Andries (Vance) of Hallsville, TX, Tommy Hughes (Melanie) of Alvin, TX, Brenda Cunningham (Tim) of Kilgore, TX, Cynthia Hughes of Nacogdoches, TX, Pam Lentz (Darrell) of Porter, TX, Holly Walton of St. Petersburg, FL, Christy Pratka of Norman,OK.; 10 Grandkids; 11 Great Grandkids; 2 Nieces; 2 Nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation and celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Allen family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann’s honor to the Dream Center of Longview, TX, or to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.