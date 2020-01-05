Nelwyn McGrede

Nelwyn was born July 4, 1935 in Longview, Texas to Herman Fenton and Emma Marie Levacy Fenton. As fate would have it, just about six months before a little baby had been born. Roy’s mother took her new baby boy to visit her friend’s house. This would be the first time Nelwyn and Roy would meet. Roy’s family eventually moved away, however, when they were in the 6th grade, they moved back. Neither of them would tell you exactly when the “real” courting started, but on June 12, 1953 they married and began the lifelong journey of service to others. Nelwyn retired from the state of Texas as social worker. Nelwyn and Roy were members of Spring Hill 1st Baptist Church where they were actively involved in the Texas Baptist Mens Retired Church Builders for helping build over 20 churches. While the men were doing the hard labor, the ladies would be keeping them fed and also holding bible studies. Nelwyn led the Christmas Shoebox Ministry at Providence Baptist. She also made many lap blankets and held bible studies for nursing home residents. Nelwyn truly was a Godly woman and you KNEW it by her actions. She will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved her most.
Nelwyn is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Fenton; and sister, Grace Priddy.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Roy; daughters, Emily Prince, Linda Wannamaker, and Debra McGrede; grandchildren, Mark Prince, Jr., Amy North, Chris Prince, and Margaret Wannamaker; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Herman Fenton, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Kologey and Marie Holdcroft (Ray); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family who loved her dearly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.