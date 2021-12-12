Netta Gayle Arnold
HALLSVILLE — Netta Gayle Arnold, 73, of Hallsville passed away suddenly in the late evening of December 7, 2021 at home in Hallsville, TX.
Gayle was born on April 17, 1948 in Pittsburg TX to parents Virgil and Juanita Nash. Following her graduation from Pittsburg High School, Gayle worked as a book keeper for 42 years retiring from Booth Insurance in 2009.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters all of Pittsburg. Those left to cherish their memories of Gayle include her Husband Wayne Arnold; Children Eric McMichael and his wife Tina, and Nikki Graham with her husband Randy; grandchildren Katy Thomas and her husband Quinton; great-grandchildren Aliyah and Avery. She was also blessed with 5 bonus grand children and 12 bonus great-grandchildren. Gayle will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Many new her as Nana and to know her was to love her. With her beautiful smile, heartfelt laugh and hugs she will be dearly missed by all. Her wishes were to have no service but a celebration of her life with lots of laughter and food. This celebration will be scheduled for a later date.
