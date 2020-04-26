Nettie M Smith

Burial will be in the Grange Hall Cemetery in Marshall next to her husband of 48 years, Leonard Glen Smith Sr. Nettie was born October 24, 1932 in Bonham, Texas to Albert and Zelma Adkisson.
She had 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Nettie spent 40 years working for Kroger until she retired in 1994.
Not long after retirement she began working for Welch Funeral Home helping and comforting families for another 10 years.
If she wasn’t working, her favorite activity was being outside maintaining her beautiful flowerbeds and immaculate yard.
She also enjoyed cooking and baking, for what usually looked like enough for an army.
She also attended church on Sundays at Greggton Missionary Baptist. Nettie was a caretaker, a strong and proud woman, with many adoring friends and family.
She went home to be with the Lord, and many family members, peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Glen Smith Sr. and daughter Deborah Sue Brooks. She is survived by her son Leonard Glen Smith Jr. and wife Diane, granddaughter Angela Rogers, grandsons Joel, Colt and Luke Smith, great grandsons Gatlin and Jacob Brewer, sister Cordelia Doss, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
1 Peter 5:10 “And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.”
Condolences may be made online at www.cammackfamily.com
