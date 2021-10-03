Nettie Sue Cagle Farris
MARSHALL — Nettie Sue Cagle Farris was born on the family farm in Post Oak, Texas, on June 27, 1932, to Adron L. and Louise Elizabeth Pratt Cagle. After a happy and busy childhood, she pursued a degree in Home Economics at Texas State College for Women. Upon graduation, Sue embarked upon a stellar 46-year career with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service. After serving first as Home Demonstration Agent in Marion and Harrison Counties, she was then promoted to the role of District Director in Amarillo and Overton, Texas. Sue was recognized for her outstanding work many times during her outstanding career. Of special note were the Superior Service Award from Texas A&M and prestigious national recognition by the American Home Economics Association. Sue was dearly loved and admired by many of her friends and coworkers as an encourager, mentor, and dear friend.
Sue is survived by her husband of 66 years, Norman Farris, her brother Rayford Cagle, sister Kathy Wood, and brother-in-law David Farias and wife Jodie. Surviving nieces and nephews and their families are Lori Jones and her children Dakota and Jamie Jones and great niece Royalty; Roger Cagle and wife Michelle; Karen Lopez and husband Julio; Dr. Doug Farris and wife Shannon; Darla Turner, husband Mike and children Blake and Brandon; Diana Farris, Debbie Wilkes, husband Gary and children Ashlyn and Ryan; Michael Farris; Sarah Porter, husband Phil and children Amos and Ario; Michelle Vollmar, husband Joe and daughter Kristie; Jason Evans and children Corey and Candace. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Gene Cagle, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stanley and Norma Farris and sister-in-law Martha Farris. In addition, a large host of friends, former co-workers, and extended family cherish Sue’s positive impact on their lives. She is already sorely missed.
Funeral services will be held in First Baptist Church Longview chapel on Tuesday, October 5th at 12:00 noon with visitation in the atrium beginning at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Woodlawn, Texas. In lieu of flowers; the family requests that memorials be made to the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation, East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Blossom, Texas, or First Baptist Church Longview New England Mission Fund. Contact information may be found at downsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.