Nicholas Jordan Tilley
DALLAS — Our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, Nicholas Jordan Tilley was born December 16, 1989, in Longview Texas. After a brief unexpected illness, he died January 31, 2022, and joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Joanna and Dewayne Pierce; sister Natalie Dvorak and husband Adam; brother Andrew Tilley and wife Jenna; stepbrother Collin Pierce and wife Whitney; and step brother Daniel Pierce. Other survivors include: 9 nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, several extended family members, his father Steve Tilley, and numerous friends that loved him and were very special to him including his former wife, Lacey Tilley.
He graduated from Texas A&M with a technology management degree. For the past 6 years he has enjoyed working for Omnitrax and then Solera in Dallas.
Nick loved to make people laugh. He was fun to be around, always kind, considerate of others, and a friend to anyone he met. He developed a love for the mountains from his grandparents and his favorite place was the train from Durango to Silverton in Colorado.
His passion was sports-mainly Premier League Soccer and NFL football. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Mavericks, and Texas Rangers. He played soccer and football at Longview High School. Nick also loved his dogs, Max, and Owen. Nick went to Mobberly Baptist Church as he was growing up. He loved going to church and was very active in the youth group, including the leadership group. He accepted Christ as his Savior at a young age and never stopped loving the Lord.
There is a huge hole in our hearts, but we look forward to the day we will see him again.
A service celebrating the life of Nicholas will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends following the service.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- LIVE UPDATES: Longview-area school early releases and closures
- Longview teen dead in shooting
- Hallsville man sentenced to 13 years for aggravated sex assault of child
- Officials looking for vehicle possibly connected to fatal crash on Loop 281
- Fire at Longview medical facility caused by 'backup batteries,' official says
- Longview man gets life sentence in fatal shootings of 2 women
- Rusk County sheriff: Remains of woman missing since September 2018 found
- Gilmer woman killed in two-vehicle Upshur County crash
- Rusk County man arrested, charged in theft of nearly 200 cattle in East Texas
- Diana man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child pornography
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.