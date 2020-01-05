spotlight
Nicholas "Nick" Alan Herber
Nicholas “Nick” Alan Herber
Nicholas “Nick” Alan Herber, 60, passed away on December 4, 2019. He was born February 19, 1959, to parents Jack and Peggy Meek Herber.
As a young man Nick attended Pine Tree schools and enjoyed swimming and playing baseball on Longview recreational teams. As an adult, country and Christian music enriched his life and he could sing and play as well as any accomplished musician. In his later years, he was an enthusiastic fisherman and hunter. He and his wife, Peggy, spent many happy times on Lake Cherokee.
Nick is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Peggy Herber. He is survived by his wife and soulmate Peggy Collins Prewitt Herber.
He leaves behind a daughter, Carrie Herber Chandler and son-in-law Adam Chandler; granddaughter Chloe; and grandson Kalen of Longview; brother, Rick Herber and sister-in-law Dorcas of Winston Salem, NC; brother, Tom Herber of Longview; sister, Mary Ann Herber Campbell and brother-in-law Steve Campbell of Dallas. In addition, he is survived by step-son Rocky Prewitt of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; and step-daughter Letha Prewitt Sanchez of San Antonio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2020 at the First Christian Church, Longview, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3223, Longview, TX 75606 or to their website Hiway80rm.org; Carter Hospice & Senior Care, 3105 South Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 or First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth Street, Longview, TX 75601.
