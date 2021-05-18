Nick Peck
LONGVIEW — Nick Peck, 64 left his earthly home on May 15, 2021 with his family by his side at his residence in Longview, TX to join his Savior Lord Jesus Christ. Nick was born September 11, 1956 in Walton, NY to Douglas Peck and Iona Minchener. Nick moved to Texas in 1969 and graduated from Gladewater High School in 1976. After High School he worked at Green’s Dairy Farm.
He was a devoted Son, Husband, Father, and Pawpaw. Nick never met a stranger, he was embraced by the entire community. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren around the patio at the grill. Anyone that came into contact with him immediately became family. He had a way to always make everyone feel welcomed, to say he will be missed is an understatement.
Nick is survived by his Mother Iona Minchener, his wife Tammy Peck, his children Chris & wife Teena Peck, Amber & husband Jason Stalnaker, Randall & wife Tara Peck, Mysti Peck, and step children Justin Hutchison, and Amanda & husband Brian Browning. Brother Bryan & wife Doretta Peck, Sister Leigh & husband Rick Croy, Sister-in-law Pam Smith and Jeri & husband Mike Croley. Grandchildren: Caleb, Austin, Kyle, Kylee, Summer, Cameron, Kayli, Victoria, Trae, Treven, Addison, Cason, Bryson, Genny and Will. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Nick is preceded in death by Douglas Peck, his father, his grandparents and also four siblings.
Visitation Services will be Wednesday May 19, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. His celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm at Welch Funeral Home as well.
