Nick Torres
LONGVIEW — Nicholas George Torres of Longview, Texas left us on July 3, 2021, at the age of 26. He was born on December 19, 1994, in Longview to Bill and Karen Torres. He attended LISD schools and graduated from Longview High School in 2013. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Minor in Finance from UT Austin and immediately secured his dream job working in Dallas at Covington Group. He was currently enrolled in the MBA program at University of Dallas and was excited for a future in real estate investment.
Nick was a passionate young man with boundless energy. He loved the Lobos and was a diehard Longhorn fan. He enjoyed weekends at Lake Cherokee, fishing off the coast of Louisiana or elk hunting with his Dad and friends, and snowboarding in Steamboat Springs. He loved music and had an endless playlist. He was forever introducing people to new songs, new bands, and new genres of music. Nick had a magnetic personality and a contagious smile.
Nick is survived by his parents, Bill and Karen Torres; his brother, Hank Torres; and sister, Mia Torres. He leaves behind his Grandma and Grandpa, Aunty Kate and Uncle Steve, Uncle Toot and Aunt Deanna, Uncle Bud and Aunt Michele, Aunt Deb, and his cousins Travis Torres and wife Whitney and their children, Dylan and Logan, Stephanie and Robert Woods and their daughter Chasity, and Jameson, Samuel, and Molly Courville. He is deeply missed by his best friends from Longview who will be forever part of our family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation hours will be at the funeral home Friday, July 9, 4pm - 6pm. A funeral service will be held at Rader Funeral Home at 10am Saturday, July 10 followed by a private burial. Afterwards, friends are welcome to celebrate Nick’s life around 12 noon at 930 Jerry Lucy Rd.
In lieu of flowers, his family ask that you make donations to the Longview Arboretum, 706 West Cotton, Longview 75604.
