Nikki Cribbs
Nikki Cribbs
LONGVIEW — Nikki Cribbs, a lifelong resident of Longview, was received into our Lord’s comforting arms on Sunday, January 24, 2021, after dying of natural causes. Nikki was born August 14, 1946, the only child of parents Manuel and Ruth Smart, and attended and graduated from Pine Tree School. They had one daughter, Nicole Cribbs. Nikki would work for Good Shepherd Hospital and volunteer at school for various functions and activities.
Nikki was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, J.T. Cribbs, and her parents, Manuel and Ruth Smart. Left to cherish her memory is her only daughter, Nicole Danos, her husband, Darren, of Tyler, two wonderful grandchildren, Liam and Emily, two aunts, Shirley Alford of Longview, and Carolyne Renfro of Mesquite, and numerous cousins and extended family, and other close friends.
Rader Funeral home in Longview will host a come and go viewing on Wednesday, January 27, from 3 until 8 pm. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Thursday, January 28, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Bill Carroll
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.