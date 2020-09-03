Nila Louise Mobbs

Nila was mom to two children, Alicia and Jeff Antwiler. In 1983, she reunited with a classmate, Randy Mobbs. Eventually they would be married. The two of them demonstrated what in meant to have an unconditional love for each other. Nila loved her family and enjoyed being Grammy to her four grandchildren.
You could find Nila every morning working on her crossword puzzle and enjoying a cup of coffee. She enjoyed working in the yard and keeping the birds fed. She was welcoming and gracious to all that she met, whether she was working the concession stand for the various activities her children were involved in, opening her home for holiday celebrations or just meeting you out and about. She will be remembered for her warm smile and genuine friendship.
Nila is proceeded in death by father, Nile Freeman of Longview and by her grandmother, Olga Smith of Longview.
Nila is survived by her husband, Randy Mobbs, who stood be her side lovingly for 37 years. She is also survived by her mother, Doris Freeman of Longview, and brothers Robert and Monty of Longview and Westlake, TX, respectively. She is survived be her children Alicia Gladden and Ralph Gladden of Arlington, TX and Jeff and Brigitte Antwiler of Madisonville, LA and grandchildren Kyle, Bryce, Layne and Addison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.