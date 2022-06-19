Nivia Sue English
MT ENTERPRISE — On May 19, 2022, Nivia Sue English went into the Arms of Jesus after a brief stay at a local hospital. Born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on December 31, 1954, to Marion Anderson, Jr. and Mary Frances Darnold. Later she lived in Kilgore then Mt Enterprise, TX with her late husband, Michael G. English. She is survived by her daughter, Misty Muncy, son, Ben Muncy, son, Marion Muncy, four grandchildren, several cousins and four great-grandchildren. She was a Wonderful Mother, Devoted Wife and Loving Friend and had a passion for Rescuing animals. A Special Thank you to Dr. Arielle Lee of Hope Cancer Center for her care. Her Memorial Service will be Tuesday, June 21 from 3 to 5 pm at First Free Will Baptist Church in Henderson. In lieu of flowers please donate to an Animal Rescue or Shelter of your choice.
