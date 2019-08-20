Noah M. Gray
ORE CITY — Mr. Noah M. Gray, age 38, of Ore City, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center of Longview. Noah was born in Nacogdoches on Thursday, October 30, 1980. He graduated from Ore City High School in 1999, and went on to work in the family business, DeBerry Gas Company, as the shop foreman. Noah was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ore City. His heart and soul in life was his children, his fiance Evette, and her children whom he loved and cared for as his own. Noah was always smiling, had a great sense of humor, and shared his joy with friends and strangers alike. He loved being outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing with family and friends. He loved to find other people’s trash and turn it into someone else’s treasure. He was a loving and devoted father, son, and partner who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents; Hughleen DeBerry and Gaston “Bubba” DeBerry of Ore City; fiance, Evette Murrell of Ore City; children and step-children, Grayson “GrayGray” Gray, Addyson “AddyBell” Gray, Kristian Dennis, McKenzie Murrell, Emily Murrell, and Kenzlie Williams, all of Ore City; brothers, Carl Gray of Ore City, Timon Gray and wife Tammy of Ore City; nephew and niece, Carston and Lena Gray of Ore City; special friends, Patsy Patton, and Hailey Beekman; and one of his favorite people, Uncle Mark Beasley.
Services are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home of Diana, where the family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A celebration of Noah’s life will be held at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Kara Mitchell, Pastor Robert McCain, Pastor Johnny Coleman, Pastor Chad Mitchell, and Pastor Doug Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Ore City Cemetery, with Carston Gray, Toby Reynolds, Tommy Whitaker, Robert Cook, Tom Allen, Danny Weinzettle, and Chuck Boyd serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Ore City, P.O. Box 159, Ore City, TX 75683.

