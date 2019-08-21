Noah M. Gray

He is survived by his parents; Hughleen DeBerry and Gaston “Bubba” DeBerry of Ore City; fiance, Evette Murrell of Ore City; children and step-children, Grayson “GrayGray” Gray, Addyson “AddyBell” Gray, Kristian Dennis, McKenzie Murrell, Emily Murrell, and Kenzlie Williams, all of Ore City; brothers, Carl Gray of Ore City, Timon Gray and wife Tammy of Ore City; nephew and niece, Carston and Lena Gray of Ore City; special friends, Patsy Patton, and Hailey Beekman; and one of his favorite people, Uncle Mark Beasley.
Services are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home of Diana, where the family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A celebration of Noah’s life will be held at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Kara Mitchell, Pastor Robert McCain, Pastor Johnny Coleman, Pastor Chad Mitchell, and Pastor Doug Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Ore City Cemetery, with Carston Gray, Toby Reynolds, Tommy Whitaker, Robert Cook, Tom Allen, Danny Weinzettle, Curtis Keown and Chuck Boyd serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Ore City, P.O. Box 159, Ore City, TX 75683
