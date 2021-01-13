Noble G. Cammack
LONGVIEW — Noble Grace Cammack, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on January 11, 2021, in Longview, Texas, at the age of 99 and three days from his 100th birthday.
Noble Cammack was born on January 14, 1921, in Brookeland, Sabine County, Texas, the third of five children of Claude Grace Cammack and Sadie Ethel Walker Cammack. A sixth generation Texan, he was born and reared near the land that had been acquired by his maternal ancestors in 1830 through Republic of Texas land grants. He graduated from Brookeland High School in 1938, and as a young man, entered military service with the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated from Kilgore Junior College after his years in the U.S. Navy, and then moved to Longview in 1946 to temporarily assist his mother, Ethel Cammack Byrd, in her local restaurant business and boarding house that she opened during the great East Texas oil boom of 1930. On a blind date in 1949, Noble met the love of his life, Juanita June Gossett, a young English teacher at Longview High School. Noble and Juanita were married on April 8, 1950, at the First Presbyterian Church in her hometown of Commerce, Texas.
Noble was employed by Eastman Kodak for a few years and then followed by Lone Star Steel Company from 1950 until his retirement in 1983. He held various accounting positions during his tenure with the company. After his initial retirement, he worked for several years for the City of Longview in the purchasing department, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed spending time gardening and traveling with his wife. In the last eight years, he found great joy visiting with many friends at his retirement residence at Buckner Westminster Place. Noble was a longtime and faithful member of First Christian Church since 1950, serving as Deacon and Elder. For many years he and Juanita were active and devoted members of their beloved Cornerstone Sunday School class and cherished their many friends in the church.
Noble was a true gentleman who always had a good and kind word for others, and he never spoke disparagingly of anyone. Kindness and humility were characteristics throughout his life. He was known to always carry his signature white handkerchief for any mishap a child or lady might encounter, he always stood to assist any ladies with their chairs, and consistently opened doors for others with a kind gesture. His handshake, or the affirmative nod of his head, was as good as any legally binding contract. A true patriot with love for his Country, Noble never missed an opportunity to proudly stand for the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem, even when assisted with his walker in the last few years.
Mr. Cammack is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Juanita Gossett Cammack. Also preceding him in death were all four of his siblings, Stella C. Harper, Price Cammack, Joe Bill C. Goode, and Jimmie Cammack. He is survived by his four children: a son, Kerry Noble Cammack and his wife, The Honorable Harriet Smith O’Neill of Austin; a son, Bruce Alexander Cammack and his wife, Mimi Garland Cammack of Longview; a son, Stephen Gossett Cammack and his wife, Kathy Wickersham Cammack of Austin; and a daughter, Teresa Anne Cammack Rice and her husband, Harold L Rice, Jr., of Longview. He was loved and affectionately known as “Bobo” to his thirteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Alan Cammack, Stuart Cammack, Dr. Alex Cammack, Cole Cammack, Blake Cammack, Brittney Cammack, Kendall Rice Tomberlain, Casey Rice, Matthew Tidmore, Jonathan Tidmore, Brandon Tidmore, Carolina O’Neill, and Hailey O’Neill. He was also blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank his loving and devoted caregivers and companions during the last few years. Their love, dedication, and service is greatly appreciated.
The following words were printed on a piece of paper, always close at hand, and read for many years in the home of Juanita and Noble Cammack:
“Wherever you go this week, whomever you meet, remember to be kind and gentle, to be thoughtful and gracious, for you know not what burdens others may bear in their hearts or in their minds or in their bodies”.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Wednesday, January 13th from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration graveside with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow way! 1-2 inches of snow possible across East Texas Sunday, Monday
- East Texans in D.C. for pro-Trump protests call events peaceful
- COVID-19 vaccination plans in East Texas continue taking shape
- Longview ISD cancels classes Monday; more snow-related school closings, delays
- Christus Good Shepherd breaks ground on cardiac center
- 'Hope on the horizon': East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Monday in Longview now full
- Winter storm warning today for Gregg, surrounding counties
- Investigation leads to arrest of Marshall man on drug, gun charges
- Snow down, East Texas: Wintry conditions could affect Monday morning commute, schools close
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.