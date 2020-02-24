Noble Hugh Midkiff

Noble attended school in Joaquin, entered the Navy in 1952 during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1956. In August of 1956 he met Elizabeth Newton Midkiff and they were married in May of 1957 in Carthage, Texas.
He worked for Texas Eastman for 34 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Camille Acres Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and church treasurer for over 55 years. His love for children was evident in teaching a Primary Class for several years and also keeping the Nursery where he was “Pawpaw” to not only his own grandchildren, but to all the children who have attended Camille Acres.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, John Wolf Midkiff and Caleb Hugh Midkiff. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; brothers, Earl (Shannon) Midkiff of Petersburg, Alaska, Spencer (Peggy) Midkiff of Center, TX and Douglas Midkiff of Joaquin, TX; his children, daughter Sherry (Jerry) Decker of Canton, TX, sons Mark (Debra) Midkiff of Grandview, TX and Tim (Timothy) Midkiff of Tampa, FL. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jeanette (Chris) Mangus, Keith Decker, Markus (Shannon) Midkiff, Hannah (Jose) Marroquin, Aaron (Jenny) Midkiff, Benjamin Midkiff, David Midkiff, Ty (Jen) Midkiff and Janie Midkiff; and great-grandchildren Dylan, Kevin, Elosie, Bradly, Piper, Hunter, Sutton and Tripp.
Services will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Tuesday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Thomas Ayres and Brother Joe McGraw officiating. Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Monday, February 24 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given in his honor to the Building Fund of Camille Acres Baptist Church, 2920 Gilmer Rd, Longview, TX 75604.
The family thanks Texas Home Health, Visiting Angles and Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center for the care given Noble during the time of his illness.
