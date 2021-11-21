Nola Mae Maxwell
GILMER — Nola Johnson Maxwell entered the Gates of Heaven November 19, 2021, she was 94 years old. Nola was born September 15, 1927, in Pottsboro, Texas to Charlotte “Lottie” Francis and Samuel David Mosier. She lived her life facing problems head on, failure was not an option. She was never afraid of hard work, raising 5 children while holding 3 jobs. The ability to persevere through difficult times and insurmountable odds has left us all with many wonderful memories and life-long lessons. As we try to sum up our mother’s life in this limited space we hope to give you a glimpse into our lives with this remarkable woman. We want to share with you how special she was, what sacrifices she made, and how much of our success is attributed to her diligent, behind the scenes support. Fond memories. Cooking: She could take 1 hen, snap a few peas, and turn it into a feast for her 5 children and herself. Sewing: She could spend a day at Sears in the fabric department, come home, and sew clothes perfectly fitting for her 5 children to wear to Sunday School, or to the Boy or Girl Scout Jamboree, and costumes for a Square Dance Competition. In our perfectly coordinated outfits mom had sewn we were always ready to go back to Sears to have a family photo made. Her children considered her a professional seamstress as she could duplicate any article of clothing from a picture and perfectly reproduce it. She was an expert, able to sew draperies that people would closely inspect searching for a tag swearing they were custom made drapes. She could produce a ring bearer’s pillow fit for a king’s wedding. Perfectly stitched quilts was another specialty she enjoyed. However, there was one talent she never quite perfected, the ability to cut hair. You can see evidence of this shortcoming in those Sears portraits where she attempted to trim her girl’s bangs. Christmas was a magical time at 1312 So. Brighton St, in Dallas. Flocking Christmas Trees with the canister vacuum on our front porch was one of the many highlights. Wrapping presents on the living room floor while Willie Nelson’s Pretty Paper played on the record player was a favorite time for all of us... and we all sang along. We marvel and ask, how many of us could cook, sew, volunteer at events for 5 children, hold 3 jobs, and still claim a decent level of success for herself and her kids? We knew how special she was, we only regret not telling her that more often. We would love to rewind this life that moves faster than we ever imagined, just for one more day to tell her, “Momma, you were our rock.” Whether it was teaching us how to take care of the variety of animals, from dogs, cats, fish, hamsters, turtles, rabbits, and ducks we brought into the house or helping us to understand the fact that even though our brother was screaming his “death cry” as a tiny chicken chased him around the yard, she assured us baby chicks will not kill you, and his life was never in any real danger. However, when we got in trouble, we KNEW our life was in danger! Mom could transform into the disciplinarian, armed with a switch in hand, promising to make a “believer out of us!” We learned about water safety: the unquestionable likelihood of drowning in a teaspoon of water, and you certainly could not swim for an hour after eating. Thank you Momma for all the memories. She was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church, Gilmer. Mom never failed to mention what comfort she felt as a member. She loved her Lord and Savior. We want to thank Jessica Fouse, a life saver, a jack-of-all-trades, a true gift from God. Thank you Jessica for giving our mother your love and kindness, going beyond the call, any, and every time she needed you. You will always hold a special place in all of our hearts. She is survived by her husband and loving partner of 48 years, Jewel Maxwell. 5 children: daughter Frieda Heath of Longview, Tx, and Jim Heath. Linda Gregg, husband Tom Gregg of Midlothian, Tx., Gary Johnson, wife Vickie, of Kilgore, Tx., Beverly Crews, husband Ken of Yantis, Tx., Charlotte Rogers, husband Richard, of Shreveport, La. 12 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. The McAlister’s, and her sister Jean’s family who are near and dear to her heart. Nola is preceded in death by her mother and father Charlotte “Lottie” and Samuel David Mosier. Her sister, Jean McAlister, and stepson Ronny Maxwell. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM, visitation will begin at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Gilmer, Tx. Reverend Gary Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.
