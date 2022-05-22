Nona Dell Newsom
Nona Dell Newsom
WHITE OAK — Nona Dell Newsom, age 88, of White Oak, Texas passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Longview. She was born October 29, 1933 in Como, Texas to Judge and Earlene Swindell. She lived in White Oak Texas, where she spent 67 years with her husband Virgil Newsom. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother; and friend to all she knew.
She leaves behind her loving husband Virgil and their children Robert Newsom, Richard Newsom and wife Pam; Randy Newsom and wife Laura, Daughter Renita Griffin and husband Mark. Additionally, she leaves behind eight grandchildren Bradley Newsom, Lauren Carrel; Josh Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Clayton (Claybo) Griffin, Callie Binford, Cole Newsom, and Alexis Newsom. Eight great-grandchildren June Jordan, Cameron Jordan, Jolie Binford; Jayson Binford, Jaxsen Binford, Layla Carrell, Willow Carrell, and Lane Carrell. Furthermore, she leaves a plethora of love and memories to all she knew including nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in passing by her parents.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604. A funeral service will occur Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Newsom family.

