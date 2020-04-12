Nora Gene Elder Eubanks

Stories abound about her organizational skills, apparent as a child, which parlayed into a lifetime of volunteering and giving through every season of her life. Her Junior League of Longview placements opened a world of community need that she spent her lifetime filling - serving on the board of then Gregg Home for the Aged, manning the kitchen at Zonta Antique Show Tea Room selling yummy pies, chairing Gold Rush in 1987, the Longview Heart Ball in 1993, lifelong leadership and stewardship roles at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, the Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and graciously offering her helping hands wherever there was need. She loved to bring joy through singing - having had voice training from none other than Rildia Bee Cliburn (mother of Van). Whether it was in the Church Choir or solos at special events, she always said ‘YES’ to singing!
Nora Gene attended Kilgore schools, where she met the love of her life, the late Jerry Eubanks. After attending The Hockaday School (junior college) in Dallas, she married Jerry in 1951 at Kilgore First Presbyterian Church. They headed to Texas A&M University to finish his degree in petroleum engineering. Though at the time women were not allowed to attend classes during the school year, she could go to summer school. And along with Jerry, she embraced the Aggie Spirit - cheering on the Maroon and White in every possible way and staying connected to their Class of ‘53 classmates with travel and reunions. They were married 63 years upon his death in 2014. She will be remembered, as well, for being loved by friends. Everyone has a story about how Nora Gene touched their lives - planning high school reunions, opening her home to share her love of holiday decor, organizing ‘golf group’ trips and dining excursions, being part of the Ivy League Garden Club, researching Elder family history through the DAR, keeping in touch with Sun Oil Company family, or engaging with Chi Omega Sisters after becoming a special initiate in 1997. And who didn’t love her famous brownies and rum cakes that she generously gifted to say thanks or to lift spirits!
Spending time with family nourished her soul, especially holidays and travel to the beach. In addition to her extended Elder family, she is survived by son, Jay, and his wife Karen Chambers Eubanks of McKinney; and daughter Shelley Potter, and husband Jeff of Dallas. And the light her of life, her grandchildren, Erin Eubanks Crowell and husband Scott, of Dallas, their children Claire and Cullen Crowell; and Gena Eubanks Rachal and husband Clint, of Dallas, and their children, Kay, Edie, Nora Kate, Laney and Luke Rachal; and her most loyal friend Kay Thomas of Longview. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Elder Murphy; and her sister-in-law Evelynn Eubanks.
Sadly, the flight of this beautiful, generous and vibrant butterfly was sidelined by an extended illness, and she lost her battle on April 8, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. A Celebration of Life service for Nora will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers at this unusual time, the family requests donations be made to Deep East Texas A&M Mother’s Club Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 9594 Longview, Texas 75606 to help local students attend Texas A&M or to a charity of choice.
