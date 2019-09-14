spotlight
Nora June Slaughter
LONGVIEW — Nora June Slaughter, 92, of Longview, Texas passed away Thursday morning, September 12th after a brief illness. She was formally from Tuscon, Az. She was born August 22, 1927 in Farmington, MO. She is survived by sister, Juanita Trout of Brazil, Ind. She married Ralph Pondoff in 1943 and is survived by 5 children. Ralph Larry Pondoff of Benson AZ, JoAnn Bowshot and Rosie Marie Pondoff of Youngstown, OH, Patricia Pondoff of White Oak, Texas. Susan McLendon of Hallsville, Texas. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 17 great grand-children, 6 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by 2 grandsons. She will be returned to Arizona for Memorial Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice in Longview.
