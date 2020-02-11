Nora Nalda Gibson

She left this earth on February 8, 2020 and entered heaven with Jesus’ arms wide open welcoming her home, Nalda was raised in the Rosewood Community in Upshur County Texas by her parents Earl and Ethel Bullock, She married the love of her life Milton Ray Gibson on June 18, 1953, They spent 66 years together enjoying Church, visiting family, traveling and doing genealogy for both sides of the families.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Ethel Bullock, a sister LaValda Lambert, a brother in law Martin Lambert and a great grandson Chance Neff.
Those left to cherish her memories are husband Milton Gibson, daughter Becky McKinney and husband Thomas, daughter Karen Taylor, daughter Paula Linton and husband Bobby Joe, sister Sally Bradley and husband Bobby. She had 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Nalda loved her husband and kids but loved her grand and great grand and great great grandchildren even more, but the one she loved most was the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a witness everywhere she went wanting to win souls for the Lord. She praised his precious name to the very end.
Nalda worked as Children’s Educational Secretary at Macedonia Baptist Church for 15 Years and loved every minute of it. She will be so missed on this earth but so at peace and healed in heaven with all her loved ones who have gone before her.
We the family would like to thank Treviso Nursing Home and Hospice Plus for all the good care they gave Nalda in her time there. Thank you family and friends for all the prayers, and loving thoughts that were sent our way. We felt each and every one of them.
Graveside services for Nalda will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2pm at Rosewood Baptist Church cemetery Rosewood, Texas under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
