TYLER — Noreta Ann Florance, Tyler, Tx - 81. On October 30, 2019, Noreta went to be with her Lord and Savior in paradise. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward R. Florance, parents Denna Sansom, Luther Shoopman and daughter Amanda Crownover. Noreta was a beautiful, vivacious lady with an incredible enthusiasm for world travel, meeting people and learning new cultures. She began her career about 1969 at King Airlines in Wichita Falls and her lifelong dream of travel was born. She later became a travel consultant, then, she started her own business Tour World Travel in Wichita Falls. When she met the love of her life, Edward (Ed), she moved to Denver, Co. where they owned NE Travel and lead groups around the world. Her family was privileged to travel with her extensively to many countries through the years. From London to Egypt, Nome to Machu Picchu, Portugal to Tahiti and many more countries and states in between. Her natural beauty, southern charm and infectious smile lead her on a grand life journey and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Crownover of Tyler, sisters and spouses Sheila and Richard Laughlin, Phyllis and Ross Skolnick, all of Longview, stepsons; Monte Bishop of San Jose, Ca., Andy Robertson on Wichita Falls Tx., son Robby Crownover of Seymour Tx., grandchildren Alishia Decker, Ashley Stubblefield of Wichita Falls Tx., Jarred Crownover of Munday Tx. and many nieces and nephews. The family has entrusted Lakeview Funeral Home of Longview Tx where a memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1:00 p.m.
